Man charged with robbery and attempted robbery in Windsor

A man has been charged with one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Dominic Sikorski, 19, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday (March 14).

The charge of robbery relates to an incident at around 1pm at Wash Windsor Laundrette in Dedworth Road on March 6.

The counts of attempted robbery relate to incidents at Dillons Newsagents, Manor Farm Close, at around 11am on March 8 and an incident later that day at around 11.30am at Express News in St Leonards Road, Windsor.

He appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 14 April 2019.