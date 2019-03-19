SITE INDEX

    • Funding granted for 'pocket park' in Windsor

    Grace Witherden

    Royal Borough releases latest draft of Borough Local Plan

    Funding has been secured to refurbish a park in the heart of Windsor.

    Trinity Wildlife Garden will feature a pond, sculpture and benches and is intended to enhance the wellbeing of residents of Viscount Court and users of Clarence Medical Centre.

    The area will reopen by Christmas as a ‘pocket park’. A public consultation on the design will take place in May and June with refurbishment works set for August.

    Cllr Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton Wick)  cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “We all need to spend time outdoors to stay happy and healthy and we know that local people in Windsor and Maidenhead cherish their parks and open spaces. This new garden will be a fantastic additional to those facilities, and will provide real benefit to the local community.”

