Sign up for Muddy Dog Challenge in Windsor Great Park

The popular Battersea 'Muddy Dog Challenge' is returning to Windsor in May.

The challenge takes place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 where hundreds of participants and their dogs will battle through an obstacle course in Windsor Great Park.

There is a choice of 2.5km or 5km dog-friendly obstacle runs and participants can choose to enter by themselves, or as a dog and human team. They can also take on the challenge as a family.

The charity event raises funds for homeless dogs and cats at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Priest Hill, Old Windsor.

Kicking off from 10am, the challenge varies in cost from £37.50 to £53.30.

Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming back the Muddy Dog Challenge to Windsor this year.

"It is always great fun and a joy to see lots of dogs enjoying themselves as they take on the course with their owners. It is a wonderful day of people coming together to raise money for the thousands of animals looking for homes, as well as a memorable day out for everyone.”

Visit muddydog.battersea.org.uk to register. Registration will close on Sunday, April 21 at 11:30pm.