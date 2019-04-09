Crash closes Winkfield Road

03:28PM, Tuesday 09 April 2019
A collision in Winkfield Road has led to the route closing and traffic backing up in both directions.
The incident happened between Bracknell and Windsor, 'approaching Legoland', police have tweeted.
"Avoid this road and go through the Great Park," the tweet adds.
Just in - a collision on the Winkfield Road between Bracknell to Windsor approaching Legoland. The road is now closed and backing up in both directions as people try and turn round at the LEGOLAND Roundabout. Avoid this road and go through the Great Park #C6428— TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) April 9, 2019
