E-fit released following burglary in Windsor

Jewellery and silverware was stolen during a burglary in Kings Road, Windsor last month.

At around 1.30pm on Friday, March 1, two offenders - both men, knocked on the front door. There was no answer and the offenders moved to the rear of the property where they forced entry.

The female victim was home at the time of the incident and confronted the offenders before a quantity of jewellery and silverware was stolen.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The first offender - pictured in the e-fit, is described as white, approximately 55-years-old, around 5ft fins tall with a weathered face.

The second offender is described as being taller than the first offender with stocky build. He was wearing a black beanie hat and a black scarf covering his face with a dark jacket, jeans and boots.

Investigating officer, PC Kelly Davis from Maidenhead CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit to come forward.

“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190064518. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”