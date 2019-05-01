Royal Borough fails in court challenge against Heathrow third runway

A bid to secure a judicial review against the Government’s support for a third runway at Heathrow has failed after judges at the Royal Courts of Justice dismissed the challenge.

The Royal Borough backed the review as part of a coalition with four other councils, the Mayor of London and environmental groups, which collectively put forward 22 grounds to challenge the decision.

They submitted that the transport secretary’s decision to support a third runway was flawed.

But in a judgement handed down today, it was found that the main challenges revolving around climate change, air quality, noise and surface access were insufficient.

Lord Justice Gary Hickinbottom and Justice David Holgate wrote in their judgement: “We understand that these claims involve underlying issues upon which the parties – and, indeed, many members of the public – hold strong and sincere views.”

Royal Borough leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “I’m very disappointed for the many residents in RBWM to see that the legal challenge to the third runway at Heathrow Airport was unsuccessful. The Royal Borough will now analyse the 500 page judgement with our advisors and consider next steps.

“Your local Conservatives will always hold central government to account and protect our residents.

“Any decision to be involved in an appeal of this decision would require the support of full council following a thorough debate and free vote. That is for another day, but I promise that open informed debate and vote by all members.

“Any expansion of the airport must reflect the health needs of our residents and of our planet.

“Noise, air quality and surface transport must be future proofed for the sustainable world we must create for the sake of all our children. I’m sure we all agree on that.”

The Royal Borough set aside £150,000 for the appeal but the Advertiser understands it spent about a third of that.

Heathrow Airport said: “We are delighted with today’s ruling which is a further demonstration that the debate on Heathrow expansion has been had and won, not only in Parliament, but in the courts also.

“We are getting on with delivering the once-in-a-generation project that will connect Britain to global growth, providing thousands of new jobs and an economic boost for this country and its future generations.”