Duchess of Sussex gives birth to baby boy

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, it has been announced.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple's first child was safely delivered at 5.26am this morning and weighs 7lbs 3oz.

Prince Harry was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are 'delighted' with the news.

Announcing the birth today, Prince Harry said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning.

"Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, its been the most amazing experience I ever could possibly imagined.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, is with the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage and is said to be overjoyed with the arrival of her first grandchild.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead tweeted to wish the new parents congratulations. The tweet said: "On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead we’d like to offer our warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy."