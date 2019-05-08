Road closures in Windsor due to Royal Windsor Horse Show

Windsor will experience a number of road closures and one footpath closure from today until Sunday, May 12 during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Royal Windsor Horse show began in 1943 to raise money for the war effort and is now the UK’s only horse show to host international competitions in Showjumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance.

The road closures include prohibiting all vehicles, except coaches, from making a right turn onto B470 King Edward VII Avenue from any gateway off Home Park between 3pm – 10.30pm from today to Sunday, May 12. Cars are also prohibited from making a left turn onto the road from King Edward VII Avenue Car Park during the same hours.

The closures also prohibits all vehicles from proceeding along the length of the A308 Albert Road between the Long Walk and the Shaw Farm Gate entrance junctions for approximately 10 minutes between 2pm – 4pm on Friday, May 10.

All vehicles are prohibited from proceeding along the length of the B470 King Edward VII Avenue and the B470 Datchet Road for 50 metres either side of their junction with Romney Lock Road for approximately 10 minutes between 10am – 12pm and 2pm – 4pm on Friday, May 10.

The No. 9A footpath will also be closed from midnight yesterday to midnight on Sunday, May 12.