Firefighters rescue man stuck on fence in Windsor

Firefighters rescued a man who got stuck climbing over a fence at Windsor and Eton Riverside railway station this morning.

A crew from Langley fire station were called to the railway station at about 12.30am this morning to rescue a man in his 30’s or 40’s who was stuck on the railings outside Windsor and Eton Riverside.

They spent about 20 minutes taking him down.

It is unclear if the man was injured in the incident, but an ambulance was on the scene.