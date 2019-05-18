The Queen attends Lady Gabriella's wedding in Windsor

Windsor celebrated its third Royal wedding in a year today as Lady Gabriella Windsor married financer Thomas Kingston.

Lady Gabriella wore a stunning lace dress with embroidered flowers created by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria.

The look was topped off with a sparkling Russian Fringe style tiara that was worn by Lady Gabriella's grandmother HRH Princess Marina and her mother HRH Princess Michael of Kent on their wedding days.

The sun shone as guests - that included the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton - attended the wedding ceremony that took place at St. George's Chapel.

Lady Gabriella is the first cousin once removed of the Queen and is 52nd in line to the throne.

The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House in Home Park, Windsor.