Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash in Drift Road

12:08PM, Monday 20 May 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Drift Road.
The collision took place at 7.46pm on Wednesday.
A man in his 40s died in the crash, police said.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 43190146008.
