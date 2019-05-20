SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal for witnesses following fatal crash in Drift Road

    David Lee

    Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Drift Road.

    The collision took place at 7.46pm on Wednesday.

    A man in his 40s died in the crash, police said.

    Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 43190146008.

