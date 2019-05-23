Police appeal for witnesses after woman is sexually assaulted in Windsor

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police after a woman was sexually assaulted in Windsor this morning.

The victim, 24, left the Old Ticket Hall in Datchet Road at about 1am and was walking along Romney Walk towards The Boatman when she was attacked.

Detective Inspector Gavin Stiles said: : “I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have any information that could assist with our investigation.

“The victim is currently being supported by officers following this incident.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“Anyone with information can all 101 or make a report online quoting reference ‘43190154470’.

“Alternatively, you make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”