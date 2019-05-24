Witness appeal after man assaulted outside Windsor nightclub

A man was struck on the head and suffered fractures to his eye socket after he was assaulted outside a nightclub in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 19).

At around 2.50am, the victim, a 24-year-old man, was near the ATIK night club in William Street when he had an exchange of words with the offender.

The offender then struck the victim on the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

When the victim got up, the offender then pushed the victim back to the ground again.

The man suffered fractures to his eye socket, temple bone and cheek and also bruising, which required treatment in hospital.

He has since been discharged.

The offender is a white man around 6ft 3ins tall with brown hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing a black jumper with a white pattern and blue jeans.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Manminder Singh Purewal, said: “This assault happened when I believe there were a number of people in the vicinity, and I believe that someone will have witnessed what happened.

“I am urging anybody with any information to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190151681.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”