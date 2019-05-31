New slide at Windsor Leisure Centre

Swimmers at Windsor Leisure Centre will have twice the fun thanks to a new two-lane talking slide.

The new slide, which opened to Windsor Leisure Centre users earlier this week, is designed to add more fun to Windsor Leisure pool.

The slide itself counts down to the start of your ride and swimmers can race their friends or family or just enjoy the ride.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for culture, communities and Windsor said: “I am thrilled to formally open this new, interactive slide.

“The increased capacity of the slide will mean that more of our leisure centre users will be able to enjoy a ride on the slide, as well as enjoying some good old-fashioned competition between slide users.

“The slide has been funded by the Royal Borough’s capital programme and forms part of the council’s continued commitment to investing in health and well-being at our much loved and used leisure centre.

“The new slide has already proven a hit with half term swimmers.”

The slide adds to the existing leisure equipment at the pool which includes the water rapids, wave machine, jet sprays, family slide, monsoon slide and cyclone slide.

Further investment at Windsor Leisure centre pool is planned for later this year.