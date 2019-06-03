Two men arrested following burglary at Windsor Racecourse

Two men have been arrested following a burglary at Windsor Racecourse in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

According to a Thames Valley Police neighbourhood alert, a rock was thrown through a glass panel in the back door to access the accounts office at about 3am at the racecourse in Maidenhead Road.

The safe was removed and left behind.

Police attended immediately and a helicopter was used to locate the offenders.

One man was arrested upon suspicion of burglary of a non-dwelling and another man was arrested in a car nearby.