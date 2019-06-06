Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to re-decorate Frogmore Cottage

Plans for external redecoration of Frogmore Cottage has been granted listed building consent by the Royal Borough.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage, situated in the grounds of Frogmore House in Home Park, in April.

They announced their decision to move from Kensington Palace in London to Frogmore Cottage last year and began renovations on their new home that are estimated to have cost £3million.

The redecoration work will begin no later than three years as consent has now been granted according to the requirements of Section 18 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990.