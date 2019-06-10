Windsor Foodshare having to buy in food due to lack of donations

A foodbank is down to its last few crates of baked beans and is having to buy in food after experiencing its lowest ever stocks.

Windsor Foodshare tweeted on Friday urging customers to donate "a bit more than usual".

Collection points are available at Tesco Superstore on Dedworth Road and Waitrose in King Edward court.

Last month Windsor Foodshare issued an urgent appeal for more donations as demand has doubled.

It is looking for more supplies of tinned fish, long life milk, cooking sauce, tinned tomatoes, tinned vegetables, tinned pasta such as spaghetti hoops, custard, rice pudding, tinned fruit, jam and honey, biscuits, squash, rice, tea, coffee, sugar.