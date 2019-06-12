UPDATE: Police confirm travellers have left Imperial Road site

UPDATE: Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the travellers have left the site in Imperial Road.

Latest news - TVP and RBWM have worked very closely together re the unauthorised encampment on Imperial Road. A Section 61 notice was served this morning and I can hear over the police radio, that they have now left the site and it is now clear. #C6428 — TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) June 12, 2019

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is responding to an unauthorised traveller encampment in Imperial Road, Windsor, after receiving a number of reports yesterday afternoon.

A statement posted by the force on Twitter said: “Officers are currently on scene assessing the site with the Royal Borough (RBWM).

“If anyone has any information or reports regarding this site, please report online or via 101.”

Clewer East ward councillor Amy Tisi posted on Facebook saying an eviction process is underway but legal obligations had to be met.

She said: “There is existing CCTV in the park and TVP will be making increased patrols.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number URN1204/11.6.19.