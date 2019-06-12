SITE INDEX

    • UPDATE: Police confirm travellers have left Imperial Road site

    Amy Horsfield

    amyh@baylismedia.co.uk
    Thames Valley Police respond to traveller encampment in Windsor

    Photo credit: Cllr Amy Tisi

    UPDATE: Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the travellers have left the site in Imperial Road.

    Thames Valley Police (TVP) is responding to an unauthorised traveller encampment in Imperial Road, Windsor, after receiving a number of reports yesterday afternoon.

    A statement posted by the force on Twitter said: “Officers are currently on scene assessing the site with the Royal Borough (RBWM).

    “If anyone has any information or reports regarding this site, please report online or via 101.”

    Clewer East ward councillor Amy Tisi posted on Facebook saying an eviction process is underway but legal obligations had to be met.

    She said: “There is existing CCTV in the park and TVP will be making increased patrols.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number URN1204/11.6.19.

