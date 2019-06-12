Canadian Mayor visits Windsor

The Mayor of Windsor, Ontario, Canada visited Windsor on Thursday, June 6 and brought a special gift for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mayor Drew Dilkins was met by Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton and given a short tour of Windsor Castle and was introduced to the Governor and Constable of the castle, Sir James Perowne, before stopping for a look in the Ascot Room at the Guildhall.

Cllr Luxton, said: “It was wonderful to host Mayor Dilkins and to show him around our Windsor.

“It was great to meet and learn about his home, while showing him some of the highlights of the Windsor we all know and love.

“I hope he enjoyed his visit and he is welcome back any time.”

Mayor Dilkins’ son Jack presented Sir James with a bottle of 35-year-old Canadian whiskey to give to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.