Schools to hold mufti day to support Thames Hospice

Thames Hospice is asking schools and colleges to host a non-uniform day on Friday, October 11.

Every child who participates is asked to bring £1 that will go towards the new £22m hospice being built by Bray Lake.

The hospice has a fund-raising target of £3m.

Several schools and trusts including Furze Platt, BCA College, Clewer Green CE First School and Homer First School have already signed up.

Call the fundraising team on 01753 842121 to find out more.