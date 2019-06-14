Plans put forward for 50-bedroom hotel

Plans for a new 50-bedroom hotel which could bring ‘significant investment’ to Windsor have been submitted to the Royal Borough.

The development would be built in St Leonards Road on the site of the former Texaco petrol station and could be leased by Whitbread and run as a Premier Inn hotel.

Plans drawn up by ADP Architecture Design Planning said: “This is an exciting opportunity to redevelop the former Texaco petrol station that is currently being used as a garage and second-hand car sales forecourt.

“The aim of the proposal is to regenerate this site and enhance the street scene.”

The design and access statement for the plan also states the development would bring ‘significant benefits’ to the Windsor economy as it would generate 25 jobs and improve tourism.

It is the third time hotel plans have been submitted for the site. Plans for a 61-bedroom Premier Inn hotel with a restaurant and bar were refused in July 2017 and plans for a 56-bedroom hotel were withdrawn in January this year.

Whitbread Plc operates the largest hotel chain in the UK with more than 700 Premier Inn hotels and around 60,000 rooms trading across both the UK and Ireland.

The firm has hotels in Maidenhead and Slough, run as Premier Inns, and has been looking to expand in Windsor for more than 10 years, according to the plans. It states: “It has recognised the strong demand from tourism, in addition to their business customer base, and have identified a need for up to 150 bedrooms in the town.”

The plans would also involve 49 car parking spaces.

The application has so far received six written objections, with residents voicing concerns about the hotel causing noise and additional traffic.

Cllr Karen Davies (Lib Dem, Clewer East) sits on the planning panel.

She said: “We always take a keen interest in any application in our ward. I am open-minded about the new proposed plans and am looking forward to listening to arguments from both sides on the planning panel.”

A decision date has not yet been set.

Search for reference number 19/01513/FULL on the Royal Borough’s planning portal to view the application.