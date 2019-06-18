Plans approved for new housing development in Dedworth

Plans to build six flats and 19 houses were unanimously approved by councillors at an Urban Development Management Panel on Wednesday, June 5.

Housing provider Radian will build six two-bed flats and 19 houses – four two-bed, 12 three-bed and three four-bed – all with garages and storage space, at Castle Farm, in Leigh Square, Dedworth.

Radian has owned the land, which was formerly a mobile home park, for almost 25 years.

Eight properties will be available for shared ownership or affordable rent, and the remainder will be for sale.

James Pennington, from Radian, said: “We consider this to be a unique opportunity to contribute to a sustainable community.”

Also discussed during the meeting was a planning application for Avanti Restaurant and Bar on 98 Peascod Street.

The Grade II listed building had already undergone changes to the shop front as the applicant said he was unaware the building was listed.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) who sits on the planning panel said: “Allowing this to go through will set a dangerous precedent.”

One councillor abstained from the vote while the remaining councillors voted to refuse the application.