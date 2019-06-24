Windsor Championship Dog Show returns this week

Nearly 10,000 dogs from across the UK will take part in the annual Windsor Championship Dog Show that returns on Thursday.

Families wanting to welcome a dog into the family can encounter almost 200 different breeds, explore various dog-related activities and speak to expert members of the Kennel Club.

“The Windsor Championship Dog Show is a great day out for dog lovers, with nearly 200 breeds to see over the four days,” said Irene Terry, secretary of the show.

“With Windsor Castle as a backdrop and our usual ‘garden party’ atmosphere it is very popular with everyone.”

All four days of the show will host different pedigree dog breeds who will be individually judged.

Best in Show will this year be judged by Mr Ronnie Irving and Best Puppy in Show by Mrs. Meg Purnell-Carpenter and Best Veteran in Show by Mr. Stuart Band.

Mrs Terry added: “This year looks set to follow the standard of previous years and what our exhibitors and visitors expect from us.

“Last year we also had visitors arriving from 21 countries round the world and it is increasing each year.”

Admission is free and car parking costs £10.

Visitors can bring their own dog as a ‘spectator’ for £8. They must be over four months old, full vaccinated and be kept on the lead at all times.