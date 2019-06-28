Plastic-free shop Zero Joe’s launches

A mother-and-son team have launched a plastic-free, zero-waste shop in the town.

Zero Joe’s, run by Katie Chevis, 51, and her 22-year-old son Joe, sells fresh fruit and vegetables, loose frozen food, staple foods, household cleaning products and toiletries.

“I’ve always been very environmentally aware,” said Katie.

“Joe has put pressure on all of us to be more green and we wanted to address the plastic crisis.

“It’s crazy how much plastic we buy whenever we go shopping.”

The shop, which opened its doors on Saturday, has already created a buzz among residents.

“The reaction has been absolutely amazing, everyone is very excited about the shop as they really want to change their shopping habits.”

Zero Joe’s, in St Leonard’s Road, has seen an influx of customers who live in the nearby area including elderly residents who enjoy buying food in weight, rather than having to buy unnecessarily large quantities of food.

They also stock personally branded water bottles, toothpaste tablets, bamboo tooth brushes and bandages, natural deodorant and shampoo, conditioner and body wash from sustainable brand Faith in Nature.

Customers who buy milk and juice can return the glass bottles to the shop where they will be recycled up to 25 times.

Maidenhead-born Katie from Clarence Road has lived in Windsor for 18 years.

The opening of Zero Joe’s has helped her son, who has volunteered at Thames Valley Hospice for three years, find employment.

Together they hope the shop will ‘give local people the chance to be greener’.

Visit zerojoes.co.uk to find out more.