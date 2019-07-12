Appeal to find missing girl from Warfield who frequents Windsor

Police are appealing for information to find a missing girl from Warfield who is known to frequent Windsor.

Sarah Valentine, 17, was last seen in Swithin Chase, Warfield, at about 1am today (Friday).

Investigating officer, Sergeant Phil Ashlee said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sarah Valentine to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Sarah is white, 5ft 3ins tall, with blonde or light brown shoulder length hair.

“When she was last seen she was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black t shirt, purple trainers and glasses.

“She may have a light blue coloured Carrera mountain bike with her.

“Sarah is known to frequent Warfield, which is where she lives, Bracknell and Windsor, specifically Windsor Great Park. I would ask the public to keep a look out for Sarah in those areas.

“Anyone with information about Sarah’s whereabouts please call 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency, quoting reference 259 (12/7)

“Alternatively, you can leave information on our website athttps://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ “