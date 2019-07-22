Windsor Street Angels calls for more volunteers

Windsor Street Angels is looking to expand its number of volunteers to enable it to cover every Friday and Saturday night.

The Street Angels currently patrol Windsor every Friday and one Saturday a month from 9:30pm to 4:30am offering support to people in need.

This includes providing water, flip flops, lollipops, blankets and soup for the homeless.

An appeal has also been launched to replace and replenish the Street Angels kit and stocks.

Waterproof jackets, hi-vis vests, rucksacks, trolleys and CCTV radios need replacing.

Windsor Street Angels have helped more than 30,000 people since they launched in 2012.

Visit streetangelswindsor.org to help.