Anti Boris Johnson video projected onto Windsor Castle

An anti-Boris Johnson video was projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle last night.

Yesterday it was announced that MP Boris Johnson had won the Tory leadership election with 92,153 votes against MP Jeremy Hunt with 46,656.

He is expected to enter No.10 later today and become Prime Minister.

In the video, which is addressed to the Queen, it claims Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and a 'threat to democracy'.

In #Windsor projected onto the castle right now #BorisJohnson #BorisDay #BackBoris #NextPrimeMinister #NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/j5ciGr8aOv

— Tameena Hussain (@TameenaHussain) July 23, 2019

It was organised by Led by Donkeys, a crowdfunded anti-Brexit campaign created in December 2018.

Tameena Hussain tweeted the video of the projection last night, which has now been retweeted more than 900 times and received almost 2,000 likes.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the Royal Household have been contacted for comment.