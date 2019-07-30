Firefighters called to blaze in Peascod Street

05:58PM, Tuesday 30 July 2019
Firefighters were called into central Windsor this afternoon after a piece of electrical equipment in a shop caught fire.
A crew from Slough Fire Station attended a small fire in a shop in Peascod Street at about 1.30pm.
There was some smoke damage caused but no people were harmed in the incident.
A piece of electrical equipment in the shop had overheated, causing it to ignite.
