    • Firefighters called to blaze in Peascod Street

    George Roberts

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Firefighters were called into central Windsor this afternoon after a piece of electrical equipment in a shop caught fire.

    A crew from Slough Fire Station attended a small fire in a shop in Peascod Street at about 1.30pm.

    There was some smoke damage caused but no people were harmed in the incident.

    A piece of electrical equipment in the shop had overheated, causing it to ignite.

