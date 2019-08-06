Summer events at Windsor Castle

Families can look forward to another busy summer of events at Windsor Castle with plenty of attractions for visitors young and old.

Live music, exclusive tours and a Victorian circus troop fit for princes and princesses of any age – all taking place locally at one of the Queen’s most famous residences.

Youngsters will love trying on shining armour in August – complete with Britain’s oldest and most senior band of knights – as well as designing their own heraldic shield; they may even arise knighted!

For older guests, the chance to visit the venerable heritage site from exclusive angles: every Friday, tours are led behind the ropes and offer a firsthand historical insight, of how Edward III’s rebuilding of William the Conqueror’s wooden fortress with 360-degree views across the grounds and London’s skyline.

Perhaps the stand out date for the diary is the 14th September, when Windsor Castle plays host to its biggest ever family festival.

Victorian themed musical performances, story telling, falconry and horse-riding displays and most strikingly, a centrepiece of a travelling circus group inspired by the travelling menagerie of 1847.

Visit www.rct.uk for more information.