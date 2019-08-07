SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal after fight breaks out at Windsor Cricket Club

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out at Windsor Cricket Club.

    The incident happened at about 10pm on July 20.

    A 28-year-old man from Ascot was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation.

    Thames Valley Police Maidenhead told its followers on Twitter on Wednesday: "We are appealing for witnesses to a fight that occurred at Windsor Cricket Club on July 20, 2019 around 10pm.

    "Anyone with information should call 101, quoting ref 43190222587."

