Police appeal after fight breaks out at Windsor Cricket Club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out at Windsor Cricket Club.

The incident happened at about 10pm on July 20.

A 28-year-old man from Ascot was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police Maidenhead told its followers on Twitter on Wednesday: "We are appealing for witnesses to a fight that occurred at Windsor Cricket Club on July 20, 2019 around 10pm.

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting ref 43190222587."