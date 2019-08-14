Windsor Homeless Project receives £500 from clothes shop Seasalt

Cornish clothing brand Seasalt will be giving more than £30,000 to charities this year.

Each of the firm’s 66 shops has nominated a charity to receive £500, with the Windsor shop choosing the Windsor Homeless Project.

The shop team will also spend a day volunteering with the charity and two others, as well as donating its handmade window displays to schools and community groups.

The Windsor Homeless Project was launched in 2009 and provides immediate practical support to the homeless and vulnerable.

Deap Khambay, head of sustainability at Seasalt said: “Community is immensely important to us at Seasalt, and I am extremely proud that everyone has embraced the opportunity to positively impact more communities than ever before.”