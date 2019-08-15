Driver airlifted to hospital after colliding with tree in Windsor

A driver was 'badly injured' after his car collided with a tree in Windsor this morning

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance at about 1am after the single-car collision in Sheet Street Road.

Two fire crews and multiple ambulances were on the scene, and firefighters found the man outside the car when they arrived.

Crews spent about an hour and a half clearing up the scene.

The condition of the man is not known. No other people were hurt or involved in the incident.