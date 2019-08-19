CCTV appeal launched following six burglaries in Windsor

A CCTV appeal has been launched following six burglaries in Windsor, which police believe may be linked.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information regarding the burglaries where cash and jewellery were stolen.

Burglaries were reported in Mill Lane, Vale Road, Smiths Lane, Wolf Lane, Clewer Hill Road and Bell View between Thursday, May 30 and Monday, June 3.

Designated Investigator Pippa Rouse, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who recognises these men to get in touch as I believe they may have vital information about these burglaries.

"You can contact us using our online form or by calling our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190162743.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"You can read our online Home Security Guide for advice on how to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of burglary."