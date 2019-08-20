RunFestRun to bring annual event to Windsor Great Park in 2020

RunFestRun is moving its annual three-day running event to Windsor Great Park in 2020.

Vassos Alexander, co-host of RunFestRun, said: “We’re so excited to announce plans for Windsor, it’s the next stop on our running tour.

“The first event at Bowood was beyond everyone’s wildest dreams, three shiny happy days with everyone going home with a great big grin on their face."

Team Captains Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram and Natasha Evans will be attending the 2020 event along with live-speakers, bands and DJs.

Paula Radcliffe added: “It’s such an inspirational weekend and I can’t wait for next year’s event.”

Tickets will be available at the RunFestRun website from late September.