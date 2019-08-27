Windsor Lions Horseride to return to Windsor Great Park in September

An annual fundraising event which offers horse riders the opportunity to ride in Windsor Great Park is set to take place next month.

Entries for the Windsor Lions horse ride are now closed and will see more than 800 riders saddle up on Saturday, September, 7 and Sunday, September 8.

The event has been running for 43 years and a new course is currently under construction.

Funds raised from the event will go to local charities and riding-based charities - also to fund much of the work carried out in the local community by the Windsor Lions Club.