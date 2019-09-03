‘HELCH’ graffiti tag removed by Network Rail

Network Rail began to remove the ‘HELCH’ graffiti tag on Friday.

Last week the Express reported on the tag, visible from the Royal Windsor Way dual carriageway, which was called an “eyesore” by Richard Endacott, chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association.

Speaking of the graffiti’s removal, Richard said: “I’m delighted its going, now people can see Windsor Castle as their first glimpse of the town.”

The railway viaduct is owned by Network Rail who said in a statement: “The graffiti which has appeared on the railway bridge in Windsor is to be removed as soon as possible.

"The decision to remove graffiti is made on a case-by-case basis with the size and scale of the graffiti in Windsor a contributing factor.

“It is dangerous to go near running railway lines and we urge people not to put their life at risk to vandalise bridges and viaducts.”