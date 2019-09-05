Crash on Maidenhead Road causing queues

04:37PM, Thursday 05 September 2019
Thames Valley Police Windsor has warned of large queues on Maidenhead Road following a road traffic collision.
The crash is at the junction of Vale Road and one lane is closed towards Windsor.
Traffic is being directed by offers but queues are forming.
Police have apologised for any inconvenience and asked for road users to be patient.
We’re currently on scene at a RTC on the Maidenhead Rd jct with Vale Rd, Windsor. One lane is closed towards Windsor and officers are directing traffic however there are large queues forming. Please be patient and apologies for any inconvenience caused #P5409 pic.twitter.com/O75bOvynbp— TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) September 5, 2019
