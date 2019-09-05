SITE INDEX

    • Crash on Maidenhead Road causing queues

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Thames Valley Police Windsor has warned of large queues on Maidenhead Road following a road traffic collision.

    The crash is at the junction of Vale Road and one lane is closed towards Windsor.

    Traffic is being directed by offers but queues are forming.

    Police have apologised for any inconvenience and asked for road users to be patient.

