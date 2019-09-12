Severe delays on M4 after three car collision between junction five and six

Junctions four to six on the M4 are severely blocked due to an accident that occurred between junction five and six at 7am this morning.

Fire services from Slough and Langley attended the three car collision for around two hours, the cause of the accident is unknown.

The driver and passenger of a van involved in the collision have been taken to hospital.

The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder but fire services advise avoiding the area due to traffic congestion.