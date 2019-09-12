SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 12
23 °C
Fri, 13
20 °C
Sat, 14
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Severe delays on M4 after three car collision between junction five and six

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Junctions four to six on the M4 are severely blocked due to an accident that occurred between junction five and six at 7am this morning.

    Fire services from Slough and Langley attended the three car collision for around two hours, the cause of the accident is unknown.

    The driver and passenger of a van involved in the collision have been taken to hospital.

    The vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder but fire services advise avoiding the area due to traffic congestion.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • MarcelS

      10:10, 12 September 2019

      This took place right behind me and I saw it in my mirrors

      Reply

      Report

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved