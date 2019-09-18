Disruption on M4 eastbound due to bedframe on carriageway

01:54PM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
Traffic officers are en-route to the M4 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5 after reports of a bedframe on the carriageway.
Highways England have advised drivers take notice of road signals and approach the area with caution.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.