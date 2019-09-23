CCTV appeal launched after man has watch stolen in River Street car park

A CCTV has been launched after a man had his watched snatched off his arm in a Windsor car park.

Between 1.15pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, August 8, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was in the Castle Pay and Display Car Park on River Street, Windsor.

While in the car park, the victim was approached from behind by a man and had his watch snatched from his arm.

The attack left the victim with scratch marks, but he did not require hospital treatment.

The victim and his friend ran after the offender but lost sight of him.

The stolen watch is a Richard Mille watch with a black detailed watch face, a black strap and yellow detailing on a dial on the side of the watch.

Police officers would like to speak to the man in the image.

Designated investigator Harriet Driver, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "I'm releasing this CCTV image as I believe this man may have vital information about this incident.

"I'm appealing to anybody who recognises this man or who has any information to contact us using our online form or by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190244316.

"Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."