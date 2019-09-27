Concerned daughter slams Boots chemist over new delivery charge

A daughter has hit out at a High Street chemist over a new charge her elderly parents will have to pay for having their prescription drugs delivered to their home.

Boots Pharmacy has notified its customers that it will charge its existing patients a one-off fee of £5 for delivery or £55 for an annual subscription from Monday.

The service is not funded by the NHS as part of the pharmacy contract and the charge is being introduced due to increased pressure on community pharmacies.

Boots is the last of four large pharmacies – Lloyds Pharmacy, Rowlands and Well – to introduce the charge due to rising costs to dispense and to deliver drugs and an increased demand for home deliveries.

The news came as a shock to Katherine Kerswell.

Her father Tony, 91, and mother Maureen, 88, from Ward Royal, Windsor, rely on Boots in Slough High Street for delivering their prescription medicines.

Katherine said: “To get a leaflet from Boots giving just 12 days notice of a major cost increase for the home delivery of essential drugs they need to keep healthy, and only an online response route, was deeply troubling to them.

“My parents are long-term Windsor residents and rely heavily on support from their doctors, district nurses, carers, friends and family.”

She said it would mean an extra bill for her parents, who will now also have to pay for the new TV licence fee for over 75s.

Richard Bradley, the nationwide director of Boots Pharmacy, said: “Community pharmacy is unquestionably facing challenges and we need to adapt our offer to respond.

“As a result, we have invested heavily in digital technologies to offer a free, easy-to-use service for delivery of repeat prescriptions ordered online.

“Patients who make use of the in-store service will be required to pay for delivery should they require it, with exceptions in place to cover our most vulnerable patients in circumstances where their care necessitates delivery.”

There are exceptions to this charge, such as patients requiring urgent end-of-life care.