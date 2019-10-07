Maidenhead Road closed following collision involving cyclist and car

05:59PM, Monday 07 October 2019
The Maidenhead Road is closed following road traffic collision between a car and a cyclist.
Thames Valley Police were called to reports of the crash at about 2.50pm.
The male cyclist has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries.
TVP expect the road to be re-opened within the next hour.
