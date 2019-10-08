Cyclist seriously injured following collision with a car

A cyclist was seriously injured following a collision with a car on the Maidenhead Road yesterday (Monday).

The rider of the bicycle, a 46-year-old man, sustained serious injuries to his head and torso after a collision with a black Hyundai car.

The incident happened near the Windsor Boy Harvester restaurant at about 2.50pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Harris, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“If you saw this, or have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 43190310842.”

No arrests have been made.