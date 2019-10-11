Windsor church to hold service for bereaved families for Baby Loss Awareness Week

A church in Windsor is hosting a special service for families who have lost babies on Tuesday.

St Stephen’s & St Agnes’ Church in Vansittart Road is hosting the service from 6.30pm-7pm as part of the annual Baby Loss Awareness Week.

It will include readings, music, prayers and the lighting of candles.

The rector, Rev Sally Lodge, who will be leading the service, said: “This short service is for all who have been affected by the loss of a baby, especially following miscarriage, during childbirth or shortly afterwards, whether that loss was recent or many, many years ago.

“The service is open to everybody, including extended family, siblings and friends.

“Everyone will have an opportunity if they wish to light a candle in memory of their baby,” she added.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died.

“I hope this service will help bereaved families in the Windsor area to feel less isolated and alone in their grief.”