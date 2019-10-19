Man jailed after threatening witness with a stun gun during attempted burglary

A 40-year-old man who threatened a witness with a stun gun while attempting to burgle a property in Windsor has been jailed.

Nuno Filipe Carmo of Benedict Drive, Feltham, was seen attempting to break into a property in Nascot Place, off Dedworth Road on Sunday, August 4 at 5.15pm.

He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear/violence and sentenced to four years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

At the time of the offence Carmo was in possession of two crowbars, a hammer and a stun gun and when witnesses approached he threatened one of them with the gun.

Carmo was arrested shortly afterwards and charged the next day. All the weapons were safely recovered.

Investigating officer, DC Sally Sachse, of Maidenhead police station, said: “Carmo recognised the strength of evidence against him and admitted his involvement in this incident. He has now received a jail sentence.

“Thames Valley Police will always thoroughly investigate reports such as this and work tirelessly to bring offenders like Carmo to justice.

“We are pleased that justice has been served for the victims.”