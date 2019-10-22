Police looking to speak with man following Windsor assault

Police want to speak with a man in connection with a Windsor assault.

On August 12 at about 11pm, a 20-year-old man was approached by two men and two women in Thames Street.

One of the men approached the victim and punched him in the face twice while attempting to take his phone.

The victim got away before anything was stolen but his jaw was broken. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

Designated Case Investigator Stephanie Howard said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have vital information with regards to this investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the image or you think this is you, please get in contact with officers.

“This was an unprovoked assault which led to a man being hospitalised with a broken jaw.

“If anyone has information about this case, please get in contact on the non-emergency contact number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43190248791.

“You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”