CCTV appeal after teenager hit on the head with a brick in Windsor

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a woman was hit over the head with a brick in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who may have vital information about the assault.

The incident occurred between 1.20am and 2am on Saturday, September 21 when the victim, a woman in her late teens, was walking from Goswell Hill through Bridgewater Way.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Alasdair McLullich, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was an unprovoked assault that has left the victim with concussion as a result.

“I believe the man in this CCTV image has important information that could help with the investigation.

“Anyone who has information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190292618.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”