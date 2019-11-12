Police appeal after man assaulted in Osgood Park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in his forties was assaulted by a group of men in Osgood Park on Friday, November 8.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.15pm.

He sustained injuries to his ribs and cuts to his face that required hospital treatment, although he has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jim Doel, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“The victim sustained grievous bodily harm level injuries and needed hospital treatment.

“I believe there may have been people in the local area around this time and may have important information that could assist this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43190349873.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”