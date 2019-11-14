Police say 'non-viable devices' discovered in Horton were stolen from London property

05:30PM, Thursday 14 November 2019
An investigation by Thames Valley Police has revealed that the ‘non-viable devices’ discovered in Horton on Tuesday were stolen from a property in London.
Officers from Thames Valley Police, a Marine Unit and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Park Lane at 4.25pm.
Two controlled explosions were carried out in the early stages of the investigation as a precaution.
In total, 25 devices were discovered and removed from the scene.
An investigation led by TVP concluded these were training devices which had been stolen from a property in the capital.
The force said the devices posed no threat to the community.
The Metropolitan Police is now investigating the burglary.
