Police say 'non-viable devices' discovered in Horton were stolen from London property

An investigation by Thames Valley Police has revealed that the ‘non-viable devices’ discovered in Horton on Tuesday were stolen from a property in London.

Officers from Thames Valley Police, a Marine Unit and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Park Lane at 4.25pm.

Two controlled explosions were carried out in the early stages of the investigation as a precaution.

In total, 25 devices were discovered and removed from the scene.

An investigation led by TVP concluded these were training devices which had been stolen from a property in the capital.

The force said the devices posed no threat to the community.

The Metropolitan Police is now investigating the burglary.