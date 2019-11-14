SITE INDEX

    • Police say 'non-viable devices' discovered in Horton were stolen from London property

    David Lee

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    An investigation by Thames Valley Police has revealed that the ‘non-viable devices’ discovered in Horton on Tuesday were stolen from a property in London.

    Officers from Thames Valley Police, a Marine Unit and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Park Lane at 4.25pm.

    Two controlled explosions were carried out in the early stages of the investigation as a precaution.

    In total, 25 devices were discovered and removed from the scene.

    An investigation led by TVP concluded these were training devices which had been stolen from a property in the capital.

    The force said the devices posed no threat to the community.

    The Metropolitan Police is now investigating the burglary.

