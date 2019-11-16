Emergency services rescue person 'in the water' at River Thames in Windsor

11:08AM, Saturday 16 November 2019
Emergency services had to rescue a person from the River Thames in Windsor this morning.
Police and fire crews were alerted at 8.30am following reports of someone in the water near Windsor and Eton Bridge.
The person was rescued from the water and has since been taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley officers and other emergency services were called to reports of someone in the river at Windsor.
"The person has been rescued from the water and has been taken to hospital.
"We are not able to provide an update on their condition at this time."
